UVA holding multiple events in observance of fallen football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Monday, November 13, marks one year since the deadly shooting on UVA Grounds.

Three football players - Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry - were killed.

Two others, including running back Mike Hollins, were also hurt.

UVA has a full slate of events planned for Monday to honor the victims. Some of those include a panel discussion on healing in the aftermath of gun violence, featuring Perry’s mother, the tolling of UVA Chapel bells, a moment of silence, and a student gathering on the UVA Lawn.

List of events:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Carr’s Hill: Open house for reflection and conversation.

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Old Cabell Hall Auditorium : Panel discussion, organized by the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, on healing in the aftermath of gun violence. Happy Perry, D’Sean Perry’s mother, is scheduled to participate. Joining her on the panel to share their personal stories are Kevin Parker, A’Dorian Murray-Thomas and Tracy Walls, who have all been affected by gun violence. The conversation, open to the public, will be moderated by professor Frank Dukes.

12:45 p.m. - 12:55 p.m.: UVA Lawn: Students, faculty and staff are invited to assemble for the tolling of the UVA Chapel bells. The McIntire School of Commerce is hosting a post-memorial gathering for all students, faculty and staff on the fourth floor.

12:55 p.m.: Moment of silence. The UVA Chapel bells will play a verse of “Amazing Grace” followed by a tolling of the bells to honor Chandler, Davis and Perry.

Noon - 5 p.m.: Scott Stadium: The north gate will be open for visitors to walk into the stadium and pay respects at the plaques honoring Chandler, Davis and Perry. The plaques are located in the “Legends Walk” at the north end of the stadium. A limited number of ParkMobile spots on the top level of the south garage at the stadium will be free for public use.

1 p.m. - 9 p.m.: South Lawn: A UVA Strong banner will be available for students to write reflections and messages.

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.: UVA Lawn: Student gathering including a moment of silence and reflections from teammates of Chandler, Perry and Davis.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.