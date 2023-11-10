Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA Health recognizing milestones in organ transplants

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A transplant doctor with UVA Health is sharing how the hospital is hitting major milestones.

“We’ve transplanted the largest number of kidney patients ever at UVA over the past year,” Doctor Shawn Pelletier said Friday, November 10. “More than 200 recipients.”

The number of liver procedures is even bigger: “We’ve passed are 1,000 recipients for liver transplants,” the doctor said.

Dr. Pelletier says there is one thing in common with all of them: A living donor.

“They can either do that by calling or signing in online, and then there’s a set of screening questions. If you want to be a kidney donor, there’s really no upper age, but you do have to be older than 18,” he said.

Pelletier says donors usually tend to be family or friends, but sometimes the organ comes from an anonymous donor.

“We’ve had a number of people come forward and say, ‘I have learned about the impact that transplant can have in someone’s life, and I want to help someone,’” the doctor said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody

Latest News

Bob Good (FILE)
Rep. Bob Good calls for spending cuts to avert government shutdown
NBC29 at Go Red for Women
American Heart Association brings Go Red for Women to Charlottesville area
(STOCK)
Charlottesville restaurant moving to 10th Street
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Rain helps reduce Quaker Run Fire activity