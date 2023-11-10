UVA Health recognizing milestones in organ transplants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A transplant doctor with UVA Health is sharing how the hospital is hitting major milestones.

“We’ve transplanted the largest number of kidney patients ever at UVA over the past year,” Doctor Shawn Pelletier said Friday, November 10. “More than 200 recipients.”

The number of liver procedures is even bigger: “We’ve passed are 1,000 recipients for liver transplants,” the doctor said.

Dr. Pelletier says there is one thing in common with all of them: A living donor.

“They can either do that by calling or signing in online, and then there’s a set of screening questions. If you want to be a kidney donor, there’s really no upper age, but you do have to be older than 18,” he said.

Pelletier says donors usually tend to be family or friends, but sometimes the organ comes from an anonymous donor.

“We’ve had a number of people come forward and say, ‘I have learned about the impact that transplant can have in someone’s life, and I want to help someone,’” the doctor said.

