Signing ceremony at Albemarle High School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday morning Albemarle High School held a signing ceremony for four student athletes who will play sports in college at the division one level.

Grey Davis and Cameron Smith are both swimmers. Davis signs with Northwestern. Smith signs with UNC-Wilmington.

Maddie Gypson and Eva Weaver are runners. Gypson signs with William & Mary. Weaver signs with UNC-Ashville.

