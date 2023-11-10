Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Signing ceremony at Albemarle High School

Albemarle HS signing ceremony
Albemarle HS signing ceremony(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Friday morning Albemarle High School held a signing ceremony for four student athletes who will play sports in college at the division one level.

Grey Davis and Cameron Smith are both swimmers. Davis signs with Northwestern. Smith signs with UNC-Wilmington.

Maddie Gypson and Eva Weaver are runners. Gypson signs with William & Mary. Weaver signs with UNC-Ashville.

See it tonight on NBC29 news at 5 and 6pm.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

UVA football ACC Kickoff
Perris Jones injury update
Signing Day at Monticello High School
Signing Day at Monticello High School
Three student-athletes at Monticello High School are signing their national letters of intent...
Signing Day at Monticello High School
Kymora Johnson
Kymora Johnson starts at point guard in UVA debut, ‘Hoos win season opener 76-52