Restaurant raising funds for injured Charlottesville police officer

Officer Trevis Wood
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new push for fundraising to help the Charlottesville police officer badly hurt in the line of duty.

Moose’s by the Creek is raising money this weekend for Officer Trevis Wood. CPD says he suffered a serious stroke during a scuffle with a suspect, and is still recovering at the UVA Medical Center.

“He served this country then he came here to Charlottesville to serve our community, ended up hurt, and it’s the least we can do,” Melinda “Moose” Stargell said Friday, November 10. “All the men and women that put the blue on every day and go out to protect us, it’s important for us to have their back.”

Overall fundraising has so far collected more than $16,000 - $1,000 of that from Moose’s - and they’re hoping to add to that total all weekend with donations from customers.

