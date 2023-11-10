Rep. Bob Good participates in Veterans Day ceremony in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) is honoring veterans of the Vietnam War.

The congressman participated in a ceremony in Louisa County early Friday, November 10.

“It’s just a long overdue demonstration that the country is grateful for the service and sacrifice for our military,” Rep. Good said.

He says supporting our veterans is something we all can agree on.

“Even when you have divisions in the country on some policy and things, or U.S. involvement, from a national standpoint you see very little failure to actually support the individuals, the troops, those who put themselves in harm’s way for our behalf,” Rep. Good said.

