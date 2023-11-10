Advertise With Us
Rep. Bob Good calls for spending cuts to avert government shutdown

Bob Good (FILE)
By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) says he will only compromise to an extent with Democrats in regards to averting a shutdown of the federal government next week.

Rep. Good said Friday, November 10, that some federal spending is unjustified, and that cuts need to be made.

With no plan set past November 17, next Friday, a shutdown could be on the horizon.

Rep. Good says, beyond national security and defense, government spending is “out of control.”

He says no cuts, no deal.

“We shouldn’t fear that a temporary pause in operation of government over everything else which is perpetuating the failures of the past, that’s bankrupting the country,” Good said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) took the first procedural step Thursday to put a funding bill on the floor.

Rep. Good says he expects the Republican-controlled House to present its own spending package by the middle of next week.

