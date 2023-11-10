Rain helps reduce Quaker Run Fire activity

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crews battling the Quaker Run Fire in Madison County got some help from Mother Nature Friday, November 10.

While today’s rain helped reduce fire activity, the Department of Forestry says it was not enough to stop the blaze.

The good news is the Quaker Run Fire has not grown since Thursday. It has burned around 3,700 acres since it started, and is about 40% contained.

Wild land firefighters conducted burnout and firing operations overnight to help remove fuels - like fallen leaves - ahead of the fire and prevent it from spreading. They also held and strengthened containment lines, and spent Friday doing the same.

