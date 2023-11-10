Perris Jones injury update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA running back Perris Jones has regained movement in all of his extremities after being hit and injured in Thursday’s football game at Louisville, according to a University of Virginia spokesperson.

Jones suffered what appeared to be a head or neck injury during the third quarter of the game as he was being tackled after catching a pass and started to run up field.

Jones had to be taken off the field on a stretcher and taken by ambulance to the University of Louisville Medical Center. He stayed there Thursday night.

Virginia scored a touchdown on the play that Jones was injured on, giving UVA a 21-14 lead. Louisville rallied to win the game 31-24 dropping the ‘Hoos to 2-8.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.