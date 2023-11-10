Orange County Elementary School students honoring veterans

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Orange County Elementary School are getting a head start on honoring Veterans Day.

Students were out early Friday, November 10, waving flags and chanting “U-S-A” as veterans drove down Newton Street.

“My dad was in the military, so it’s important for me and my family to celebrate him,” student Camarion Frede said.

“My uncle, who served in the military,” student Salaam Kabireo said “There’s a lot of people that didn’t survive in the military, so we have to remember that.”

After the ceremony, the students placed flags in the ground around the school to continue to show their appreciation.

“I think it’s important that students have a perspective outside of ourselves, and that they learn about people in our community who serve us and make our country better,” Tech & Testing Resource Teacher Erin Darnell said.

