Orange County Children’s Toy Box Drive applications due Nov. 16

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Applications for the Orange County Children’s Toy Box Drive are due Thursday, November 16.

The drive was started back in 1991, and is open to anyone living in Orange County. It collects toys, books, and whatever else families need to help give kids a good Christmas.

Families are interviews to find out what they need. After that, the Toy Box gets to work help make it happen.

“Some of these kids, these are the only toys they’ll get,” Rachel Gibson with Orange County Children’s Toy Box said. “It’s just really special for these kids.”>

All families must apply through Orange County Social Services to confirm they live in the county.

