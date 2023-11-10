Advertise With Us
Ivy Elementary School students take part in Veterans Day celebrations

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The gymnasium at Ivy Elementary School was Friday, November 10, for its Veterans Day celebration.

Students sang, gave speeches, and passed out yellow roses to their loved ones that served.

“Veterans are so important for so many different reasons,” student Gwen Davidson said.

Keynote speaker Ross Flores says this is the time to reflect on the history and sacrifices made.

