A few howers, followed by much cooler temperatures

Dry and cool for much of next week
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella. We’ll see cloudy skies and occasional showers today. As the system begins to exit the region, skies will begin to clear tonight. Expect much colder temperatures the next several days. Unfortunately our drought conditions will stay in place for a while. The next chance for any widespread additional showers will be late next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Cloudy & cool, w/ occasional showers, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

