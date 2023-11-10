A few howers, followed by much cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella. We’ll see cloudy skies and occasional showers today. As the system begins to exit the region, skies will begin to clear tonight. Expect much colder temperatures the next several days. Unfortunately our drought conditions will stay in place for a while. The next chance for any widespread additional showers will be late next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Cloudy & cool, w/ occasional showers, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.