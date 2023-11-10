A few howers, followed by much cooler temperatures
Dry and cool for much of next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Grab the umbrella. We’ll see cloudy skies and occasional showers today. As the system begins to exit the region, skies will begin to clear tonight. Expect much colder temperatures the next several days. Unfortunately our drought conditions will stay in place for a while. The next chance for any widespread additional showers will be late next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Cloudy & cool, w/ occasional showers, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
