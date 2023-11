CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville Latin-American restaurant is moving to a spot in the city.

Guajiros Miami Eatery announced on Facebook that it is relocating to the 10th Street warehouses.

Its current spot on West Main Street will stay open until the end of the year.

