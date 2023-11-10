Charlottesville nonprofit encouraging use of e-bikes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit says it is working to expand the use of e-bikes in the city.

The E-Bike Lending Library lets people freely borrow electric bicycles.

Josh Carp runs the nonprofit, and says e-bikes are cheaper, better for the environment, and a lot of fun.

“I used to drive everywhere in town, even you know, a mile away and pay for parking, pay for gas and insurance,” Carp said. “Having an e-bike can really transform how you get around the city.”

Click here to learn more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.