Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Charlottesville nonprofit encouraging use of e-bikes

(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville nonprofit says it is working to expand the use of e-bikes in the city.

The E-Bike Lending Library lets people freely borrow electric bicycles.

Josh Carp runs the nonprofit, and says e-bikes are cheaper, better for the environment, and a lot of fun.

“I used to drive everywhere in town, even you know, a mile away and pay for parking, pay for gas and insurance,” Carp said. “Having an e-bike can really transform how you get around the city.”

Click here to learn more.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Rashaad Pitt (FILE)
CHS principal stepping down
Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry
UVA holding multiple events in observance of fallen football players
(FILE)
Orange County Children’s Toy Box Drive applications due Nov. 16
Police presence reported in Lynchburg.
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg