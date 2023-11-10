Back to reality, with seasonal temperatures
Dry stretch until late next week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few lingering showers will taper off this afternoon. Skies are expected to gradually begin to clear later this afternoon into tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. Sunshine returns this weekend, and temperatures will be much cooler than the past couple of days. Conditions will warm into low to mid 60s by the middle of next week. Meanwhile, additional showers may develop by next weekend. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Showers ending, High: low 50s
Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s
