Back to reality, with seasonal temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A few lingering showers will taper off this afternoon. Skies are expected to gradually begin to clear later this afternoon into tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight. Sunshine returns this weekend, and temperatures will be much cooler than the past couple of days. Conditions will warm into low to mid 60s by the middle of next week. Meanwhile, additional showers may develop by next weekend. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Showers ending, High: low 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

