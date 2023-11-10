American Heart Association brings Go Red for Women to Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Heart Association has brought its Go Red for Women movement to the Charlottesville area.

Go Red for Women’s goal is to end heart disease and stroke in women. It wants to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke as one of the leading killers in women.

“I hope that people leave inspired either by the story of survival that we’re going to share today, whether they take away a resource that maybe helps them take action in their own life to live a healthier lifestyle, or just feeling inspired to get involved, Christie Steele-Garcia said Friday, November 10.

