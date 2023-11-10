Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

American Heart Association brings Go Red for Women to Charlottesville area

NBC29 at Go Red for Women
NBC29 at Go Red for Women(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The American Heart Association has brought its Go Red for Women movement to the Charlottesville area.

Go Red for Women’s goal is to end heart disease and stroke in women. It wants to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke as one of the leading killers in women.

“I hope that people leave inspired either by the story of survival that we’re going to share today, whether they take away a resource that maybe helps them take action in their own life to live a healthier lifestyle, or just feeling inspired to get involved, Christie Steele-Garcia said Friday, November 10.

NBC29 was a proud sponsor of the event.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody

Latest News

Bob Good (FILE)
Rep. Bob Good calls for spending cuts to avert government shutdown
(STOCK)
Charlottesville restaurant moving to 10th Street
Photo provided by the Virginia Department of Forestry
Rain helps reduce Quaker Run Fire activity
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Health recognizing milestones in organ transplants