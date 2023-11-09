Advertise With Us
WATCH: Deer’s flying leap leaves dent in for sale pickup truck

The deer slammed into the truck at the exact moment a buyer pulled up to the house to close the deal. (CNN, JAY VAUGHAN/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX, SURVEILLANCE VID)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CNN) - A New Jersey man buying a pickup truck got a break in the price after a deer leapt into the truck bed just as he arrived to close the deal.

Troy Wescott, 13, was outside shooting hoops with his dog, Parker, at his home in Mays Landing, New Jersey, when he heard rustling in the leaves. Suddenly, a deer dashed up, leapt over two parked cars and slammed into the bed of a pickup truck.

The deer landed hard with just two legs making it into the truck bed in the initial jump, but it scrambled up, got its feet under it and leapt back out.

But the phenomenal jump isn’t the end of the story.

The 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was for sale, and at the exact moment the deer slammed into the truck, a prospective buyer pulled up to the house to close the deal.

“He was just shocked. He said, ‘Oh, wow!’” Troy said.

During the negotiations, the buyer wasted no time in asking for a discount due to the dent the young buck left in the pickup.

“How about a little break on the price for the damage to the truck?” said Troy’s mom, Jillian Vaughan, as she recalled the deal.

Ultimately, the incident saved the buyer $1,000 off the asking price. Vaughan cracked jokes about what happened.

“We think that deer was trained,” she said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Man, I know you all brought that deer with you.’”

As the video went viral, commenters wanted to know if the deer was OK. The family says it seems to be, judging from a sighting on a neighbor’s trail camera.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

