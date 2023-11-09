Warm Weather Coming to an End

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’re on a bit of a temperature roller coaster. After sunny skies and daytime highs in the low and mid 80′s, a cold front will bring us back to reality. Scattered showers and expected Friday with a significant cool down. Daytime highs will only reach the 40′s and 50′s, with areas in higher elevations possibly not making it out of the 30′s. Following frontal passage, we’ll see a more seasonable and sunny Veterans day on Saturday, and another rollercoaster drop on Sunday into the 40′s and low 50′s. As the week progresses, we’ll see a slow warmup with Thursday reaching near 70. Aside from temperatures, the updated drought monitor now has Augusta and Rockingham counties in extreme drought, and the little rain we receive tomorrow will not likely bring relief to the area. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 40′s and low 50′s.

Friday: Chilly showers. Highs in the 40′s to mid 50′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Veterans Day: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 60. Lows in the low to mid 30′s.

Sunday: Chilly and sunny. Highs in the 40′s and low 50′s. Lows in the low to mid 30′s.

Monday: Frosty morning start. Highs around 60. Lows in the 30′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Sunny and seasonable. Highs around 60.

Thursday: Milder. Highs around 70.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.