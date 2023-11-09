UVA research finds possible link between food allergies and heart disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research suggests that sensitivity to common food allergens may be linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

UVA Health says this is the first time allergic antibodies to food - such as dairy and peanuts - have been linked to cardiovascular death. Researchers believe precision medicine may one day help detect this in people.

“Somebody could get a blood test, and then just get some idea, ‘Do I have this specific risk factor that relates to a specific food? And if I avoid the food, then I might decrease the risk,’” Jeffrey Wilson said Thursday, November 9.

Researchers say study results showed a strong correlation, though more studies need to be done.

