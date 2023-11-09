Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

UVA research finds possible link between food allergies and heart disease

UVA Health
UVA Health
By Maggie Glass
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research suggests that sensitivity to common food allergens may be linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

UVA Health says this is the first time allergic antibodies to food - such as dairy and peanuts - have been linked to cardiovascular death. Researchers believe precision medicine may one day help detect this in people.

“Somebody could get a blood test, and then just get some idea, ‘Do I have this specific risk factor that relates to a specific food? And if I avoid the food, then I might decrease the risk,’” Jeffrey Wilson said Thursday, November 9.

Researchers say study results showed a strong correlation, though more studies need to be done.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Three female suspects arrested for robbery and abduction

Latest News

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is an increased law enforcement presence...
Authorities increasing efforts to find missing Augusta County woman
Audrey Lajuene “Julia” Anderson. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Authorities increasing efforts to find missing Augusta County woman
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
Mother: Teen found dead in Blacksburg died two days before 18th birthday
(FILE)
Monticello High School staff awarded for improving students’ reading comprehension