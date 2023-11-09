Advertise With Us
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

The search for 78-year-old Gwen Basham Baber is intensifying.
By NBC29 Staff and Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 11-09-23 UPDATE: Authorities say Gwen Basham Baber has been safely located.

Virginia State Police activated a Senior Alert early Wednesday, November 8, with the hope of finding the missing Albemarle County woman.

Authorities believe Barber left her home on Buck Ridge Road, north of Free Union, yesterday afternoon to walk her dog.

“We have all our available resources, including Albemarle PD. The State Police has their helicopter, we have drones, and we have search & rescue personnel up here,” Albemarle County Sheriff Chan Bryant said Wednesday.

A command center at Glass House Winery helped coordinate law enforcement and volunteers as they all work to find the missing woman.

Barber is described as being 4′ 11″ in height and weighing around 100 pounds with gray eyes and gray hair. She could be wearing black rubber boots with flowers on them and unknown clothing.

Authorities say Barber suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.

