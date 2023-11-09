Unseasonably warm today, back to reality tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our day is getting off to a pleasant start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. A southwest breeze will warm temperatures into the 80s for many locations. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers will advance across the region Friday. Once conditions clear, temperatures are expected to cool to more normal levels for the weekend into much of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, breezy & warm, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy chilly, Low: around 50

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

