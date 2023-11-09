Unseasonably warm today, back to reality tomorrow
As drought expands, some help may be on the way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our day is getting off to a pleasant start. We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. A southwest breeze will warm temperatures into the 80s for many locations. Clouds will begin to thicken tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers will advance across the region Friday. Once conditions clear, temperatures are expected to cool to more normal levels for the weekend into much of next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, breezy & warm, High: low 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy chilly, Low: around 50
Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.