Summer-like Warmth Back Thursday, Before Sharply Cooler Friday and Some Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures set to warm back up to Summer-like and possible record-breaking levels Thursday, ahead of the next cold front. Daytime highs will top out in the low 80s for most locations. Breezy south to southwest winds, ahead of the front, will help drive up the temperatures and also make for smoky skies from ongoing wildfires and the spread of fire. Hold off on any outdoor burning. Even if your allowed to after 4 PM. Winds will shift more westerly and northwest later in the day.

Sharply cooler behind the front for Friday, along with some showers. Currently, less than a quarter inch is expected. We certainly need rain, with the ongoing drought conditions and wildfires.

Veterans Day weekend will feature the return of sunshine, but cooler with highs, below average in the 50s to low 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows 45-50.

Thursday: Partly sunny, much warmer and breezy. Areas of smoke. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows around 50.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with rain showers developing. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s as showers exit overnight.

Veterans Day, Saturday: Partly sunny. High 55 to 62. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows mid 20s to lower 30s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the 50s. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 60s.

