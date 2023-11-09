Signing Day at Monticello High School

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Three student-athletes at Monticello High School are signing their national letters of intent to play in college at the Division 1 level.

A ceremonial signing event was held Thursday, November 9.

Track runner Bazil Mathes is signing with UVA. His specialty is the mile.

“They have an amazing team,” Bazil said. “One of the best in the country. I think I can become great with them.”

Allisan Bendall signed with Florida Gulf Coast in part because of the marine biology program. She is a swimmer, specializing in the breast stroke.

“It’s hard getting up in the morning at 4:20. A lot goes into it. I do feel like it paid off,” Allisan said. “I’m so excited to go to FGCU next year.”

Campbell Murray is a lacrosse goalie. She signed with Mercer.

“Everyone around me has had to buy in to make this a possibility for which I am very grateful for. Eight years of work in total, so I’m grateful for everyone who has stood along side me along the way,” Campbell said.

Albemarle High School is set to hold its signing ceremony Friday, Nov. 10.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.