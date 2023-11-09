Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Signing Day at Monticello High School

Three student-athletes at Monticello High School are signing their national letters of intent to play in college at the Division 1 level.
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Three student-athletes at Monticello High School are signing their national letters of intent to play in college at the Division 1 level.

A ceremonial signing event was held Thursday, November 9.

Track runner Bazil Mathes is signing with UVA. His specialty is the mile.

“They have an amazing team,” Bazil said. “One of the best in the country. I think I can become great with them.”

Allisan Bendall signed with Florida Gulf Coast in part because of the marine biology program. She is a swimmer, specializing in the breast stroke.

“It’s hard getting up in the morning at 4:20. A lot goes into it. I do feel like it paid off,” Allisan said. “I’m so excited to go to FGCU next year.”

Campbell Murray is a lacrosse goalie. She signed with Mercer.

“Everyone around me has had to buy in to make this a possibility for which I am very grateful for. Eight years of work in total, so I’m grateful for everyone who has stood along side me along the way,” Campbell said.

Albemarle High School is set to hold its signing ceremony Friday, Nov. 10.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

Latest News

Three student-athletes at Monticello High School are signing their national letters of intent...
Signing Day at Monticello High School
Kymora Johnson
Kymora Johnson starts at point guard in UVA debut, ‘Hoos win season opener 76-52
Local talent fuels excitement entering UVA women's hoops season
Local talent fuels excitement entering UVA women’s hoops season
National Signing Day celebration at STAB
National Signing Day celebration at STAB