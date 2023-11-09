Senators Warner and Kaine weigh in on possible government shutdown

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We are just a week away from a possible shut down of the federal government.

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are again weighing in on what needs to pass the Republican-controlled House in order keep things up and running.

“It’s clear, we’re not going to reach the full on budget agreement before next week,” Sen. Warner said.

“I am strongly urging the House, and I think this is strongly supported in the Senate in both Democratic and Republican caucuses, we should just do what we’ve done in the past. We should extend the CR until the end of the calendar year,” Sen. Kaine said. “The fact that we lost three weeks in that already dramatically shortened period from September 30 to November 17 means that we’re not going to get the deal done by November 17.”

Both Democratic senators say a possible solution to keep the government running is a continuing resolution (CR). A continuing resolution is temporary spending bills that allow federal government operations to continue while lawmakers work on a permanent solution. Sen. Kaine says this would be similar to what the government did in September to push back the deadline for a shutdown then.

Sen. Warner says regardless of what decision is made, Virginians see the worst of it.

“We get slammed the worst on government shutdowns. We get slammed even on continuing resolutions,” the senator said.

If no action is taken, then the government will shut down on November 17.

