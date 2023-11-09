Advertise With Us
Search & rescue crews find missing Albemarle County woman

Gwen Basham Baber is safe and recovering after disappearing for two days.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Gwen Basham Baber is safe and recovering after disappearing for two days.

Authorities announced Thursday, November 9, that the 78-year-old Albemarle County woman and her dog had been located around 2 p.m.

“She’s adventurous,” Austin Baber, her son, said Thursday. ”She might be a little frazzled.”

Austin had been driving and hiking all of the area of Free Union Road in search of his mom.

Dozens helped in the search for Baber, who disappeared while walking her dog Tuesday, Nov. 6. Virginia State Police activated a Senior Alert early Wednesday, and a command center was set up at Glass House Winery a little later in the day to help coordinate search efforts: That included several dog teams, law enforcement, and volunteers.

Albemarle County Sheriff Chan Bryant says when you see something, say something: “People are riding by and not thinking anything, but it could be somebody that’s in distress and lost or confused. So if we could get people to actually engage and stop and check on, especially our senior community,” the sheriff said.

RELATED: Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found

