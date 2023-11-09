Advertise With Us
Older adults who use marijuana are at high risk of heart attack and stroke, studies find

FILE -- Experts say they are worried older adults who are using marijuana may not be aware of...
FILE -- Experts say they are worried older adults who are using marijuana may not be aware of the cardiovascular risks.(Nzewi Confidence's Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - Marijuana use by older adults is rising and experts are worried they may not be aware of the cardiovascular risks.

According to new research presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia, adults over the age of 65 who don’t smoke tobacco but use marijuana are at higher risk of both heart attack and stroke.

Researchers said they found those who abused weed had a 20% higher risk of having a major heart or brain event while hospitalized compared to older patients who did not use marijuana.

A second study followed nearly 160,000 adults with a median age of 54 for about four years to see if cannabis use would impact their risk of heart failure.

The team reported they found that people who use marijuana daily were 34% more likely to develop heart failure compared to those who reported never using it.

The AHA advises that people refrain from smoking or vaping any substance, even recreationally, because of the potential harm to the heart, lungs and blood vessels.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

