Newsweek ranks UVA Medical Center No. 1 hospital in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Newsweek has a new list of best-in-state hospitals.

The University of Virginia Medical Center takes the No. 1 spot in Virginia.

This is the second honor recently received by the Medical Center from Newsweek: Three of its specialties were ranked among the best in the world last month.

