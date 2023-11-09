Newsweek ranks UVA Medical Center No. 1 hospital in Virginia
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Newsweek has a new list of best-in-state hospitals.
The University of Virginia Medical Center takes the No. 1 spot in Virginia.
This is the second honor recently received by the Medical Center from Newsweek: Three of its specialties were ranked among the best in the world last month.
