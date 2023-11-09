Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Mother: Teen found dead in Blacksburg died two days before 18th birthday

Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg(Heather Waldron)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The mother of one Blacksburg High School student found dead in a vehicle has identified her daughter as Serenity Hawley, 17. The girl’s 18th birthday is November 9.

Hawley was found dead in a parking garage November 7 with another teen, also a BHS student.

Police have not released the names or causes of death of the teens, but they say both were found with a weapon in the vehicle and that there is no threat to the community. Heather Waldron, the girl’s mother, says the girl was shot in the chest by the boy in the vehicle with her. Waldron told WDBJ7, “Just be vigilant with the people around your children. Don’t ever think that this couldn’t happen to your child and it’s only something that you see on TV.”

She says the girl was a “wonderful child who was so sweet, loving and very trusting.”

Click here to help Hawley’s family financially.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Three female suspects arrested for robbery and abduction

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA research finds possible link between food allergies and heart disease
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is an increased law enforcement presence...
Authorities increasing efforts to find missing Augusta County woman
Audrey Lajuene “Julia” Anderson. Photo provided by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Authorities increasing efforts to find missing Augusta County woman
(FILE)
Monticello High School staff awarded for improving students’ reading comprehension