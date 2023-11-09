Monticello High School staff awarded for improving students’ reading comprehension

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Three reading interventionists at Monticello High School are receiving the Game Changer Award for their work to improve students’ reading and comprehension skills.

“We hit the ground running, screening the entire freshman class, and then asking those teachers if we could come into their rooms and support those readers who are having a harder time accessing our grade level texts,” Reading Interventionist Shannon Deegan said. “We have to change the narrative in their minds that reading is something I do in English class. Reading is something we do as learners and as thinkers in the world across our whole lives.”

“The idea is that we push into classrooms, and we work with teachers to design curriculum that helps support literacy so that larger groups are kind of benefiting from that instead of focusing as much on the small interventions, like they do in elementary school,” Reading Interventionist Casandra Baber said.

“We’re trying to get more students collectively to be reading across content areas,” Reading Interventionist Lauren Thompson said.

Teachers say they’re seeing improvements, which is why the interventionists won this award, which goes to staff members who are removing barriers to education for students.

“We’re doing things to help close those gaps so that all students can succeed,” Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Chandra Hayes said.

