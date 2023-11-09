Advertise With Us
Man rescues granddaughter from fire that killed his daughter

By Lauren Maxwell and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Family members say a survivor of a deadly fire at an Alaska apartment complex managed to save his 2-year-old granddaughter from the blaze that killed his daughter and girlfriend.

Aaron Elia is one of the survivors of the fire that ripped through an East Anchorage four-plex early Saturday and killed two women. While authorities have not released the victims’ names, family members say they were Elia’s daughter and girlfriend and that desperate attempts were made to save both of them, KTUU reports.

Elia’s uncle, Glenn Westdahl, said in an interview Monday that one of the victims was Elia’s daughter, 19-year-old Autumn Beans. The other victim was Elia’s girlfriend, Beverly Andrews, according to family member Geraldine Woods.

Westdahl said Beans and her 2-year-old daughter, Maggie, were visiting Anchorage to see Elia, who moved to the city a year ago.

Elia woke up in the early morning and realized the apartment was on fire, according to Westdahl. He managed to grab his granddaughter and knock on several neighbors’ doors to alert them to the flames. By the time he went back to his own apartment, he was already injured, and the unit was too hot to get inside.

“He had burned his back, his arms, his legs, his neck and his face, and he’s in surgery right now. He tried to go back in to get his daughter and (his girlfriend). It was too hot, and he had to leave,” Westdahl said.

Elia is being treated at Alaska Native Medical Center for burns to over 30% of his body. His recovery is expected to be a long one.

Maggie suffered a burn to her arm but is doing OK, according to Westdahl. Family members say she may not realize her mother isn’t coming back.

Firefighters say five people, including Elia, were hospitalized due to the fire. Among the survivors is Andrews’ son, Keyaun.

The funeral for Beans will be in St. Mary’s, and the funeral for Andrews will be in Mountain Village. GoFundMe accounts have been started to support Beans and Andrews’ families.

Firefighters say it could be a week or more until they learn the cause of the fire.

