Kymora Johnson starts at point guard in UVA debut, ‘Hoos win season opener 76-52

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa freshman and Charlottesville native Kymora Johnson started at point guard in Virginia’s season opener and scored 15 points in helping the ‘Hoos to a 76-52 win over Maryland Eastern Shore Wednesday at JPJ.

Louisa County’s Olivia McGhee scored 12 in her UVA debut. Fifth-year senior Camryn Taylor led all scorers with 22 points with a big second half.

“I was just demanding the ball, letting my presence be known,” said Taylor. “A lot of things were open, my teammates got me in good position. Yonta had a couples assists drawing people towards her and dumping it down”.

I liked our aggressiveness, I thought defensively we did a really good job especially early,” said UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “I thought we did a good job holding them to 52 points was great. Our guards did a good job stepping up.”

UVA transfer Jillian Brown started for Virginia and scored 14 points. Sam Brunelle did not dress for the game, still recovering from an injury.

Virginia’s next game is Sunday at home against Campbell.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.