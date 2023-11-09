Advertise With Us
Kymora Johnson starts at point guard in UVA debut, ‘Hoos win season opener 76-52

Kymora Johnson
Kymora Johnson(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa freshman and Charlottesville native Kymora Johnson started at point guard in Virginia’s season opener and scored 15 points in helping the ‘Hoos to a 76-52 win over Maryland Eastern Shore Wednesday at JPJ.

Louisa County’s Olivia McGhee scored 12 in her UVA debut. Fifth-year senior Camryn Taylor led all scorers with 22 points with a big second half.

“I was just demanding the ball, letting my presence be known,” said Taylor. “A lot of things were open, my teammates got me in good position. Yonta had a couples assists drawing people towards her and dumping it down”.

I liked our aggressiveness, I thought defensively we did a really good job especially early,” said UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “I thought we did a good job holding them to 52 points was great. Our guards did a good job stepping up.”

UVA transfer Jillian Brown started for Virginia and scored 14 points. Sam Brunelle did not dress for the game, still recovering from an injury.

Virginia’s next game is Sunday at home against Campbell.

Local talent fuels excitement entering UVA women's hoops season
National Signing Day celebration at STAB
