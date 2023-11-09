Groups helping Charlottesville-area people expunge their records

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Legal Aid Justice Center is helping people clear their names and not let one bad decision define them.

Criminal records can prevent people from getting access to housing, employment, educational opportunities, and more.

LAJC is helping people expunge their records. It and the Expungement Council teamed up Thursday, November 9, to for an expungement clinic. Anyone living in Charlottesville or Albemarle County with non-conviction charges could come in and go through the entire process; from signing all the official paperwork to getting their fingerprints scanned.

The Legal Aid Justice Center and Expungement Council say they will host more clinics in the future.

