Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Groups helping Charlottesville-area people expunge their records

Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Legal Aid Justice Center in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Legal Aid Justice Center is helping people clear their names and not let one bad decision define them.

Criminal records can prevent people from getting access to housing, employment, educational opportunities, and more.

LAJC is helping people expunge their records. It and the Expungement Council teamed up Thursday, November 9, to for an expungement clinic. Anyone living in Charlottesville or Albemarle County with non-conviction charges could come in and go through the entire process; from signing all the official paperwork to getting their fingerprints scanned.

The Legal Aid Justice Center and Expungement Council say they will host more clinics in the future.

RELATED: Legal Aid Justice Center hosting expungement clinic

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Three female suspects arrested for robbery and abduction

Latest News

Rashaad Pitt (FILE)
CHS principal stepping down
(FILE)
Senators Warner and Kaine weigh in on possible government shutdown
(FILE)
Alzheimer’s Association encourages use of trackers
City of Promise Charlottesville
City of Promise partnering with Culinary Concepts AB