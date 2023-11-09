Fluvanna County defers decision to put solar panels on a huge parcel of land

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A plan for solar panels on a huge parcel of land in Fluvanna County is on hold after people who live in the county came out full force Wednesday to voice their opposition.

After a public hearing, the Planning Commission ultimately decided to defer the proposal for the four hundred plus acres.

The land in question is mostly untouched woods, something some neighbors say needs to be valued.

“We are like a chain of food and if you keep losing and cutting out and cutting out, we’re not going to have the big food we have today,” neighbor to the parcel of land and opposer of the solar panels, Martha Magdalene, said.

“There’s a potential hazard for radiation as well as water,” another neighbor, Kimberly Durden, said.

The land is located generally east of Rockfish Run Road and west of Shores Road.

On the contrary, requesters of the special use permit presented to the group what benefits the solar panels would have for the community.

“This project will generate affordable and emission free electricity,” Harry Kingery with CEP Solar said.

The plan for the project also listed out measures to keep the solar panels secluded.

“We park at the closest point 300 feet from the nearest house, and that’s due to that condition that we’ve imposed,” Kingery said. “On average, it’s about 450 feet plus. And there’s minimal road frontage.”

But some who spoke up Wednesday night said that’s not enough.

“When you’re looking at houses, you want mountain views, you want the waterfront.” Palmyra relator Corven Flynn said. “I haven’t had yet one person ever come to me and say hey, can you show me houses next to a solar farm?”

After a lengthy discussion from both sides, the Planning Commission ultimately decided that now is not the time for this project.

All five members on the Planning Commission voted to defer the project.

