City of Promise partnering with Culinary Concepts AB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - City of Promise is partnering with Culinary Concepts AB.

Families enrolled in the Dreambuilders program will be introduced to custom culinary classes.

Culinary Concepts AB owner Antwon Brinson says the classes are meant to promote full-family engagement.

“I really hope that the families that are going through this type of program are able to connect better, communicate differently, and most importantly, cook together in the kitchen,” Brinson said Thursday, November 9.

Families will also learn about different cooking techniques, sustainability, and budgeting.

