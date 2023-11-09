Advertise With Us
CHS principal stepping down

Rashaad Pitt (FILE)
Rashaad Pitt (FILE)(wvir)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School Principal Rashaad Pitt is stepping down after less than a year on the job.

Pitt resigned Wednesday, November 8, in order to, “Focus on his family and health.”

His last day will be Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Pitt and Superintendent Royal Gurley of Charlottesville City Schools were both unavailable to speak with NBC29

