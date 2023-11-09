CHS principal stepping down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville High School Principal Rashaad Pitt is stepping down after less than a year on the job.

Pitt resigned Wednesday, November 8, in order to, “Focus on his family and health.”

His last day will be Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Pitt and Superintendent Royal Gurley of Charlottesville City Schools were both unavailable to speak with NBC29

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.