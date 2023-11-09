Authorities increasing efforts to find missing Augusta County woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is an increased law enforcement presence searching for 58-year-old Audrey Lajuene “Julia” Anderson.

ACSO announced Thursday, November 9, that fire department personnel and rescue groups are also in the Stuarts Draft area. They’re currently searching the area of Dodge Street and Ridge View Acres subdivision.

Anderson is Black, 5′ 3″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She may be walking on the side of the road, so drivers are urged to be cautious. Homeowners are also encouraged to check around their property for her.

Anderson was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Hidden Treasures Home on Dodge Street.

The sheriff’s office says it has a command post set up across from the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.