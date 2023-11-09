Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Authorities increasing efforts to find missing Augusta County woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is an increased law enforcement presence searching for 58-year-old Audrey Lajuene “Julia” Anderson.
By NBC29
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is an increased law enforcement presence searching for 58-year-old Audrey Lajuene “Julia” Anderson.

ACSO announced Thursday, November 9, that fire department personnel and rescue groups are also in the Stuarts Draft area. They’re currently searching the area of Dodge Street and Ridge View Acres subdivision.

Anderson is Black, 5′ 3″ and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She may be walking on the side of the road, so drivers are urged to be cautious. Homeowners are also encouraged to check around their property for her.

Anderson was last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Hidden Treasures Home on Dodge Street.

The sheriff’s office says it has a command post set up across from the Stuarts Draft Rescue Squad.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Charlottesville Police (FILE)
Three female suspects arrested for robbery and abduction

Latest News

Search for a missing woman in Albemarle County
Update: Missing Albemarle County woman found
UVA Health
UVA research finds possible link between food allergies and heart disease
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says there is an increased law enforcement presence...
Authorities increasing efforts to find missing Augusta County woman
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
Mother: Teen found dead in Blacksburg died two days before 18th birthday