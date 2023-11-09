Advertise With Us
Approaching cold front will bring needed rain

Summer like temperatures fading
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The rest of the day will feature partly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s, and low 80s. Clouds will thicken tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. You’ll need the umbrella Friday. Scattered showers will advance across the region. As the cold front exits, a much cooler air mass will move for the weekend and much of next week. Have great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: around 50

Friday: Periods of rain & cooler, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: around 40

