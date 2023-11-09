Advertise With Us
Alzheimer’s Association encourages use of trackers

Wandering can be stressful for families and caregivers and dangerous for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wandering can be stressful for families and caregivers and dangerous for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association says trackers for your loved ones can ensure safety in these situations.

“Sixty-percent of people diagnosed with dementia will end up wandering,” Brooke Gill with the Alzheimer’s Association said Thursday, November 9. “They tend to wander about 1.5 miles away.”

Gill says organizations like Medic Alert and On-Star provide trackers for your loved ones.

“We want to make sure if it does happen - and it does happen - that we have a way to be able to quickly get to that person,” Gill said.

These devices are able to connect to first responders and families.

“They have bracelets or necklaces, and I think that’s kind of important when you’re thinking about what product you want to use to for the safety of your loved one,” Gill said.

