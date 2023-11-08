What goes into putting on ‘America’s friendliest’ marathon?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It’s crunch time for runners, as we are just days away from the Allianz Richmond Marathon.

Sports Backers works all year to make sure they are ready for the big day, happening Saturday, Nov. 11.

“We have amazing people and an amazing community that supports us. We are known as America’s friendliest marathon,” Race Director Megan Schultz said.

Shultz says the volunteers are a big piece of the puzzle when it comes to having everything run smoothly, especially since race day involves putting on a marathon, half-marathon and an 8k in one city on the same day.

She says around 2,000 people total are needed to put on the event. Mary Marshall Graeber is the volunteer coordinator for Sports Backers, and she says she starts recruiting people three to four months out, though many volunteers are loyal returners to the race.

Graeber says some people have been working at the same water stop for 20 or more years.

“We have 16 water stops on the course, so you can imagine that takes 20, 25 people per stop,” Graeber said. “So, you add it up right there, and that’s a good number. We have multiple opportunities at packet pickup, at the expo prior to the race where we have several hundred volunteers out there helping with that part, and of course, the finish line is a very big place.”

A lot of the planning starts just days after the races wrap up, as that is when post-race surveys are sent out to runners and Sports Backers team members gather to discuss what worked and what did not.

“In fact, one of the changes we made this year was somewhat participant-driven,” Schultz said. “We changed our start times. So now our full marathon goes off first at 7 a.m. Previously, it had gone off as the final distance, and we had heard for years from participants, ‘Why can’t the full marathon go off first?’ And so over time, it took a lot of work to figure that all out with the courses and such, but we were able to make that change this year.”

The time change required some extra planning for this year’s races, which involved a lot of meetings with the Richmond Police Department and the city’s Department of Public Works.

And it is more than just clearing the roads for marathon day.

“We’re not only coordinating race day support, where they’re helping be a part of kind of our cleanup efforts, but we’re also coordinating in advance,” Schultz said. “Where do we need to remove leaves because we have a water stop there? Are there potholes on the course that need to be filled?”

This year, some new course routes are also to assist with the time changes. When that happens, Sports Backers has to work to figure out how to close down roads without disrupting neighbors too much.

The Allianz Richmond Marathon is unique in that it has three races in one day rather than pushing the full marathon to Sunday.

”It’s a big kind of spiderweb almost, and we’re trying to make sure that everyone’s got the right path,” Sports Backers Director of Event Operations John Raigins said.

Schultz says this year, there is at least a 10% growth in participants in each race. She says one of the interesting parts of marathon planning is the quantity of items needed to accommodate everyone running.

She says more than 180,000 cups were delivered to the warehouse just for the water stops. The weeks leading up to the race are seen as crunch time, getting all the items needed, sending race packets, and having final conversations with the city about closures.

The physical, heavy lifting kicks in the week before as team members move race items like fences and decor to Brown’s Island, where the race finishes.

Raigins says on race day, everyone is up and working by 4 in the morning and it’s just constant movement from there. The team is running around while participants are running the course. It is a long effort that staff with Sports Backers say is worth it, as they get to watch the joy on people’s faces as they cross the finish line.

“We make it happen because we have a lot of great people that are supporting this amazing community event, and we’re really, really honored to be a part of something so special for our community,” Schultz said.

