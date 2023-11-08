VSP activate Senior Alert issued for 78-year-old woman

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police have activated a Senior Alert with hopes of finding a missing woman.

78-year-old Gwen Basham Baber was last seen on November 7 on foot in the 5900 block of Buck Ridge Road.

She is described as being 4′ 11″ in height and weighing around 100 pounds with gray eyes and gray hair.

Baber could be wearing black rubber boots with flowers on them and unknown clothing.

She suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety, according to the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.