Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

VSP activate Senior Alert issued for 78-year-old woman

Albemarle County Police have activated a Senior Alert for 78-year-old Gwen Basham Baber.
Gwen Basham Baber.
Gwen Basham Baber.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police have activated a Senior Alert with hopes of finding a missing woman.

78-year-old Gwen Basham Baber was last seen on November 7 on foot in the 5900 block of Buck Ridge Road.

She is described as being 4′ 11″ in height and weighing around 100 pounds with gray eyes and gray hair.

Baber could be wearing black rubber boots with flowers on them and unknown clothing.

She suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety, according to the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation

Latest News

Despite a steady voter turnout in Harrisonburg, Elections in the city are seeing lower numbers...
Harrisonburg sees lower voter turnout
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Virginians are heading to the polls this Election Day!
Decision Virginia 2023 (10p)
Two Moorefield men sentenced for drug trafficking crimes, DoJ says.