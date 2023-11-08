Virginia Democrats block Republican control with ‘blue wall’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Youngkin’s push for Republican control of Virginia state government was held off by Virginia’s blue wall.

The UVA Center for Politics tells us that the blue wall was a term that Democrats really started using after the 2021 elections when the State Senate was the only one not on the ballots.

“It was specifically Senator Louise Lucas, who was the leader of the leader of the Senate Democrats said, ‘No, we are going to be the brick wall against Youngkin and the Republicans,’” said J. Miles Coleman with UVA Center for Politics.

Coleman says the Election Day results were not a shock to him.

“Maybe the Democrats underperformed in the Senate and maybe overperformed a little in the State House, so not really a dynamic I was expecting, but not totally surprised,” Coleman said.

With Democrats as the majority in the State Senate and House, the “blue wall” will box in the 15-week ban Governor Youngkin wanted to impose on abortion.

Many people now say the blue wall stopped Governor Youngkin’s momentum for a 2024 Presidental Election.

UVA Center for Politics tells us that logistically it would be too late with many filing deadlines already passed.

