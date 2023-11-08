Local talent fuels excitement entering UVA women’s hoops season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Women’s Basketball Team plays its season opener November 8.

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding these Wahoos.

Season ticket sales are at the highest in over a decade, adding more than 1,000 in the last year, for a team with lots of local talent.

“I think now that there’s a lot of energy surrounding this team and Coach “Mox” is in her second year, I think we’re going to have an amazing fan base,” UVA Grad Student Forward Sam Brunelle said, “I think that’s going to help us play really well too.”

Virginia’s incoming freshman class ranks 13th in the country.

It features Olivia McGhee who played at Louisa County High School and Charlottesville’s Mo Johnson, who was the Gatorade State Player of the year last season at St. Anne’s Belfield.

“Whether it’s scoring or rebounding, I want to have an impact. I want to make my teammate better and have them make me better,” Johnson said.

“I’m really excited. I know a lot of people from my hometown of Louisa County are going to be there,” McGhee said, “I’m excited to show everyone what we’ve been working on. It’s a very hardworking team and I’m excited to show you the product.”

Coach Mox isn’t saying what her starting lineup will be, but Johnson played prominently in the team’s Blue-White Scrimmage.

“For Mo, she’s mature beyond her years. That’s a hard to have as a freshman point guard, a lot is on your shoulders, but she handles it with grace and pushed up to be better on the court,” Brunelle said.

Sam Brunelle and Camryn Taylor are two of eight player who return from last year’s UVA team that finished at 15-15.

