UVA Health expert concerned researchers aren’t factoring biological sex in treatments

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Experts with UVA Health say many researchers aren’t taking biological sex into account when it comes to treating some common diseases.

“It’s a multifactorial problem,” Ophthalmology Professor Bradley Gelfand said Wednesday, November 8.

Gelfand says the research community has known about sex differences in human health for a while.

“We know, for example, that females tend to be more predisposed to certain kinds of diseases. Like, a common example might be multiple sclerosis. On the other side of that coin, males tend to be more predisposed to other kinds of diseases. One prominent example is something called vascular dementia,” the professor said.

Gelfand says the problem lies in how these diseases are treated in men and women.

“The better we understand the differences between these Y chromosome encoded genes and their X chromosome partners, if you will, may give us an opportunity to develop new understanding of the root causes of certain sex-specific diseases,” he said.

Understanding this may help with developing new treatments.

“This may be one of the ways that we get toward more personalized medicine. So different approaches for different patients based on their unique genetic profile. This could be a great opportunity to further that cause,” Gelfand said.

