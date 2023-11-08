Turning cooler today, after 80s yesterday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a pleasant start. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures today. A warm front will lift north, warming conditions back into the 80s Thursday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front that will bring needed showers to the region Friday. Temperatures will trend much cooler for the weekend into next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & cooler, High: around 70

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy & warmer, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 60...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

