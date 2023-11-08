National Signing Day celebration at STAB

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Thirteen students at St. Anne’s-Belfield are signing their national letters of intend to play in college.

“It’s a great thing to see all these people here to support the people around me, my fellow classmates. Just all the hours at the field working, just glad to see it’s paying off,” Alex Bingler, who signed to play baseball at JMU, said.

These 13 college-bound athletes represent 15% of the senior class at STAB. Nine of them are for lacrosse.

“There are photos of me in diapers holding a lacrosse stick. I always dreamed of playing D1 lacrosse,” Peyton Booth said.

“Playing at that level of ACC lacrosse has always been what I wanted. Being a part of the Syracuse family is just crazy, and I’m very excited,” Kendall Boggs said.

“I wasn’t really looking at Virginia Tech, because growing up in Charlottesville I was a Wahoo fan. Then I visited on August 28th and fell in love,” Mia Mauer said.

“I loved the coaches, I loved the girls on the visit with me. I was really excited about going to a school with such good academics and athletics,” Martha Oakley said.

