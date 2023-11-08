Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Man accused of imprisoning 5-year-old girl in secret closet

An Arkansas man is accused of holding a 5-year-old girl captive in a secret compartment in his closet. (Tontitown Police via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONTITOWN, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas man is accused of holding a 5-year-old girl captive in a secret compartment in his closet.

John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and interfering with child custody.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services went to Thompson’s house last Wednesday to take custody of the 5-year-old girl, but he said she wasn’t there. Police were called to assist.

John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and...
John Thompson, 40, faces charges of false imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor and interfering with child custody.(Source: Tontitown Police via CNN)

When officers went inside, Thompson reportedly led them to where the child was concealed inside a closet covered by a board nailed to the wall.

Body camera footage released by police shows the girl being removed from the secret area.

Officials say the girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a candle burning and open insulation. She is now in the care of DHS.

Officials say the 5-year-old girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a...
Officials say the 5-year-old girl had been kept in the compartment for about an hour with a candle burning and open insulation.(Source: Tontitown Police via CNN)

Police arrested Thompson the next day.

Authorities have not said what Thompson’s relationship to the child is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation

Latest News

A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas
Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects seen using backhoe to break through convenience store’s bulletproof glass for ATM
FILE - A view of the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York,...
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery