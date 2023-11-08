Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Central Virginia Obits

Harrisonburg sees lower voter turnout

By Shelby Martin
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Despite a steady voter turnout in Harrisonburg, Elections in the city are seeing lower numbers than last year.

The Harrisonburg Electoral Board said people weren’t as interested. According to registrar Mark Finks, by 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, there were just over 3,000 ballots cast, not including those from early voting. By 6:00 p.m., there were nearly 7,000 ballots cast, marking a 30 percent voter turnout.

Electoral board chairman David Weins said he measures people’s enthusiasm for the election by the number of signs in people’s yards.

“You know, if somebody’s really enthusiastic, they’re gonna put a lot yard signs out,” said Weins, “And there just weren’t that many, so I’m really curious about what the result’s going to be.”

Since this year was not a presidential or governor election year, low turnout was expected.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police Investigating Incident at I-64 Rest Area
Wells Fargo along Ivy Road (FILE)
Wells Fargo closing two banks in Virginia Nov. 1
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Scene along Cedar Hill Road Monday, Oct. 30.
CPD: Officer seriously injured while taking juvenile into custody
Albemarle County Police (FILE)
Albemarle police asking for help with fatal crash investigation

Latest News

Gwen Basham Baber.
VSP activate Senior Alert issued for 78-year-old woman
Election Day 2023
Decision Virginia 2023
Virginians are heading to the polls this Election Day!
Decision Virginia 2023 (10p)
Two Moorefield men sentenced for drug trafficking crimes, DoJ says.