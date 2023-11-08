Advertise With Us
Former prisoner files lawsuit against Attorney General

Former prisoner Hamilton Swart filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Director of the Department of Corrections Harold Clarke.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday, November 8, former prisoner Hamilton Swart filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and former Director of the Department of Corrections Harold Clarke.

Swart claims prisoners are being kept beyond their release dated.

Swart and his attorney, Jeffery Fogel, argue that he had good time credits in the state prison system and his release date should have been reduced by a year.

Swart is seeking compensation for the extra year spent in prison.

“Are these folks I’m told that there are several hundred who spent a year or more behind bars when they should have been released entitled to any compensation? Of course, my response is yes,” Fogel said.

In July, the Supreme Court of Virginia unanimously rejected arguments made by Miyares.

