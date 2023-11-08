Donations pour in for firefighters battling Madison County wildfire

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Donations and support are pouring in from all over for firefighters battling the wildfire in Madison County.

Dogwood Village Senior Living of Orange County is one of many collecting items.

“We have family members, residents, and staff that have graciously wanted to donate anything and everything that can support those [firefighters,]” Dogwood Village Executive Director Lance Long said.

This idea came from Lisa Erb, the Activity Director at Dogwood Senior Living.

Erb’s husband is Madison County’s Assistant Fire Chief and he’s on the mountain fighting the fire.

“That man has been working on this fire 24/7 for weeks now and he let his wife know some things that would help the firefighters,” Long said, “She gave us a list, we posted it, and here we are.”

The list posted on Facebook asked for chips, Slim Jims, water, Gatorade, and more.

Dogwood Village will deliver these donations Friday, November 10.

If you want to help by donating the requested items, Madison County Fire Department asks that you wait.

MCFD says they have as much as they can store and use.

