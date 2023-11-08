Advertise With Us
Do Good Cville collecting winter wear to hand out Nov. 17

(FILE)
(FILE)(KALB)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Do Good Cville is doing what it can to help people stay warm this winter.

“We like to get the donations in and to donate them directly to the people in need,” Founder Kerry Rock said.

Do Good Cville’s Winter Wear Drive is in its eighth year.

If you’re looking to get involved, all you have to do is bring your old winter hats, gloves, or coats down to one of the 14 drop-off locations.

“We see our boxes are already filling up,” Rock said.

All of the collected items will be given out for free at the Ting Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, November 17.

“No questions asked,” Rock said. “We’ll get you taken care of.”

Do Good Cville is also looking for volunteers to help out.

“We are in need of volunteers for the distribution event,” Rock said.

Donations are being accepted until November 13.

